TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Even though the sun was out on Saturday, the area still dealt with heavy rain from the past week.

The Trumbull County Metroparks system says three parks remain closed this weekend because of flooding.

Those parks are Thomas Swift Metroparks, Canoe City and Foster.

No one is allowed to enter the parks until the flood waters recede and cleanup efforts are complete.