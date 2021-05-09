Despite rain, families go out to celebrate Mother’s Day across the Valley

Sunday is all about the women in our lives that helped raise us

(WKBN) – Sunday is all about the women in our lives that helped raise us. As mothers around the Valley celebrated their day with their family, First News stopped at a couple brunches in the area to talk to some of the mothers.

Even on a rainy day, they were still out: Mothers with their families celebrating Mother’s Day.

“I think Mother’s Day is an opportunity to sit back and enjoy your family without all of the running around and the things that we normally do as mothers. It gives us a chance just to enjoy being a parent,” said Dana Lantz, a mother.

Whether you celebrated at home or went out, it gave families a chance to thank their moms and let moms reflect on the joy of being a mother.

“Hugs. Hugs is the most rewarding thing. My children, even in their 30s, still hug me when they see me,” said Patty Rydarowicz..

Rydarowicz is the mother or four kids and grandmother of 10. She had to work this Mother’s Day at the Saxon Club in Austintown, serving brunch for Inspired Catering by Kravitz.

After she’s done, she’ll be with the rest of her family.

“My kids actually decided to have a dinner with me after I’m through with work, so I’ll be meeting up with three out of four of my children and seven grandchildren later,” she said.

As we grow up, we get taught a lot from our moms and taking lessons we were taught as kids through our lives.

“Never give up. Get up if you stumble and keep pressing through, even through hard times,” said Lunk Lantz, Dana’s son.

“You’ll have friends, wives, husbands, in and out of your life, but your family will always be there,” Rydarowicz said. “I was a single mom. Mom is always going to be there.”