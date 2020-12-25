Despite pandemic, Rescue Mission strives to feed community on Christmas day

Typically the mission would have their annual Christmas dinner, but because of COVID-19, meals for this year's event were to-go

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley has been around for 127 years. Their mission remains the same: to help those in need, especially during the holiday season.

“Just like most of any other day, we’re here to help and get these men and women the things they desire and need, mainly housing and food and clothing, so on a day like this we’re just blessed to be a part of it,” said Rampage Stevens, director of men’s services at the Rescue Mission.

Typically the mission would have their annual Christmas dinner, but because of COVID-19, meals for this year’s event were to-go.

The meals are available at their Martin Luther King Jr Blvd location until 7 p.m.

“Traditionally, we would have it open to the public. They would be able to come in, but during the period of COVID, we’ve had to limit that so we’re doing it on a take home basis,” Stevens said.

With COVID-19 restrictions, another limit they faced was having to drop their max capacity from 134 to 80 people.

Even with these restrictions in place, they still have available beds.

Jeremy Gregory, a resident there, explained how much the mission has helped through difficult times.

“Major blessing for me. I don’t have family up here and without these people I wouldn’t have anything. I’d be out freezing to death and it’s a true blessing for me and everything they’ve done. It’s a blessing what they do here,” Gregory said.

“This is one of the ultimate Christmas stories, The ability to work here, give back to those in need and embrace what today is all about: the gift of giving and the ultimate gift was Jesus Christ,” Stevens said.