Despite pandemic, Lordstown officers find way to help kids this holiday season

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County law enforcement agency is making sure children in need have a brighter holiday.

The Lordstown Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” events have been a holiday tradition for more than two decades. They knew they didn’t want to cancel the program because of the pandemic.

“We knew that this year more than any year assistance was needed, so that’s why we decided to go in this direction. Obviously we missed spending time with the kids and the ability for them to ride in a police car, I think they look forward to that, but we made the best of the situation that we have,” said Chief Brent Milhoan.

Milhoan said this year they were able to help 30 children, which is more than in years past.

Thanks to donations from businesses and people who live in the village, plus the Eastwood Mall, police were able to give each child $250 worth of gift cards.