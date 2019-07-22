Despite flooding issues, Boardman Twp. not allowed to stop new construction

Some residents want township trustees to halt building until the flooding problem is solved but, legally, they can't do that

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some Boardman residents have asked township trustees to put a moratorium on new construction — to stop building new things until the flooding problem is solved.

The trustees went to the Mahoning County prosecutor for an opinion on if they could legally issue a moratorium.

The opinion from Assistant Prosecutor Karen Markulin Gaglione was counties and townships, under state law, cannot issue moratoriums.

“We don’t have any ability to do that legally and any attempt to do that would be a government takeover, so we’d be taking someone’s property and literally have to pay them value for that land,” said Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree.

Loree plans to meet with CT Consultants this week about starting a comprehensive stormwater master plan.

He also wants to form a citizens committee of five to seven people to work with the engineers on what the flooding prevention priorities should be.