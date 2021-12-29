Despite COVID, Youngstown gears up for New Year’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — New Year’s eve may look a bit different in downtown Youngstown this year, but that’s not stopping some restaurants and bars from taking part in the festivities.

The usual music, face painting and dancing that comes with the annual First Night Youngstown celebration will be missing for the second year in a row.

Mark Canzonetta, owner of Bistro 1907, said they’re still expecting a large turnout.

“We are packed, I mean we’re loaded with reservations, so we’re going to have a nice New Year’s Eve,” he said.

As does Anne Massullo with Avalon Downtown after seeing the turnout downtown for Christmas.

“Even though the parade was cancelled for lighting of the tree, we still had several thousands of people that came to watch the lighting of the tree even though there wasn’t a parade,” Massullo said.

But there’s no denying that restaurants and bars will be impacted by the celebration being cancelled.

“It does affect business obviously because it doesn’t bring out the families with the little ones that go to Covelli for ice skating and face painting and all of that stuff,” Massullo said.

She said the pizzeria will be open for business just like they are every New Year’s Eve. Just like Bistro 1907, they’ll be taking COVID-19 precautions.

“We’ll be going just like we did last time, over the top as much as we can with COVID precautions, we don’t want anyone to get sick,” Canzonetta said.

]He said the restaurant gets COVID sprayed ever night and has sanitation stations. His two main goals for the holiday are to not put anyone in harm’s way and to make it a great night.

“We’re ready to go, I mean it’s going to be as best of a New Year’s — it’s been a very trying year with COVID,” Canzonetta said.