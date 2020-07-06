Design renderings show what staple Youngstown building will look like without ‘Home Savings’ signs

The plan is to have the signs replaced by mid-July

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We now have an idea of what the new sign on top of the former Home Savings Bank building in downtown Youngstown will look like.

The Design Review Committee submitted renderings for approval, showing how the front and back of the building will look. The Home Savings signs will come down and be replaced by Premier signs.

On the other two sides of the building, the Home Savings signs will be replaced with Premier’s logo only.

The committee meets Tuesday. The plan is to have the signs replaced by mid-July.

Home Savings Bank and First Federal Bank merged to form Premier Bank.

The bank plans to keep two of the old Home Savings signs and auction off the other two for charity.