Descendant of Youngstown steel baron sharing stories of Wick Park neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A descendant of a Youngstown founding father has written a book on one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods.

Dorothy Butler is the great-great-granddaughter of Joseph G. Butler, Jr., one of Youngstown’s steel barons and the founder of the Butler Institute of American Art.

She spent her first nine years in the Wick Park neighborhood and is living there again now. She has taken it upon herself to tell its stories.

Butler has a new book coming out this spring titled “Wick Park Style.”

The house she’s living in now is on Park Avenue, right across from Wick Park. It was built in 1902 and has a beautiful, handcrafted fireplace. She lives a block away from the former Renner mansion, of Renner Brewery fame.

Butler has researched the Wick Park neighborhood — not just the people who owned the homes but also the servants who worked there.

She said the neighborhood was picked to pieces in the 1980s and she’s looking for ways to save it.

“I understand preserving for future generations but when a house loses all its features — and I can show you some of the photos — then it’s got a bigger chance of being demolished,” Butler said. “It’s got a bigger chance of coming down and once we lose this neighborhood, we’re done. I mean, there’s nothing left of this Gilded Age world that was once here.”

The house Butler grew up in, also on Park Avenue, is in the process of being renovated.