Deputy shoots, kills dog after it seriously injures Braceville Twp. owner

Newton Falls court records show that Goncz has been charged three times with a dog at large

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Deputies shot and killed a dog after it seriously injured its owner in Braceville Township.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing screams coming from a home on Eagle Creek Road.

“I think the dog was attacking something or somebody or another animal inside the house because the mother was screaming and I think she passed out because I could hear them screaming, ‘Mom passed out,'” the caller told dispatchers.

When deputies arrived, they said 37-year-old Tiffanne Goncz had suffered multiple bites to her legs. She was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Her husband had already shot the dog and believed it was dead. When a deputy went to check it, the dog lunged toward him, forcing the deputy to shoot it twice.

“You have to make quick decisions in a split second and our deputies acted in a way that kept folks safe that were still there,” said Trumbull County Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich.

Residents in the neighborhood said this wasn’t the first time dogs from that home have caused a problem. They said it’s actually been an ongoing issue.

Newton Falls court records show that Goncz has been charged three times with a dog at large.

She pleaded no contest but was found guilty in both 2018 cases. She is due back in court on June 9 for the one opened two months ago.