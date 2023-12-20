YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, a Youngstown-area group picked Former WKBN Noon Anchor Chelsea Spears as Inspirational Person of the Year. For 2023, the winner is Mahoning County Deputy Sheriff Michael Wilson.

Wilson is also an award-winning cosplayer, showcasing his creativity and talent in bringing fictional characters to life. He also has a deep commitment to philanthropy.

Wilson worked with over 200 charity organizations worldwide.

“Michael Wilson’s dedication to public service has been a cornerstone of his career as a deputy sheriff, contributing to the safety and well-being of Mahoning County residents for over two decades. His exemplary service and commitment to upholding the principles of justice have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community,” wrote officials with Spanning the Need, which hosts the award.

Spanning the Need is giving Wilson $250 as well as $250 for the charity of his choice.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.