BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a teacher dead with a gunshot wound on Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., deputies were called for a report that a woman had been shot in the 29000 block of Carey Road between Clark and Georgetown roads. They arrived to find Michelle Long, 50, who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, they’re still investigating the homicide, but they have a person of interest in the case.

Long worked at Leetonia Exempted Village High School as a math/STEM/industry teacher and coach.

The district posted on its Facebook page that grief counselors will be available to those who need it at the school.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Long family and friends and will envelope them in thoughts and prayers as we all grieve,” read the statement from the district.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 330-424-7255. Tipsters can be anonymous and can also submit tips through the Columbiana County Sheriff’s app.

Brandon Jaces contributed to this report.