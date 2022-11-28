MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) –The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the body of a female victim was found Monday morning near state Route 11.

According to investigators, a hunter found a body in a pull-off area on Route 11 south of West Point.

According to the sheriff, there are obvious signs that the death was due to a homicide, but investigators wouldn’t elaborate.

Investigators believe the actual homicide happened elsewhere and that the body was dumped there.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.