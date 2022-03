WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an act of vandalism at the county courthouse.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, an assistant prosecutor reported damage to a wall by the mezzanine elevator on the second floor.

The incident happened Monday just before 10:30 a.m.

The assistant prosecutor told deputies that witnesses described seeing a man leave Judge Peter Kontos’s courtoom punching a hole in the wall.