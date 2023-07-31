BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies are investigating after a dive team recovered a body from Berlin Lake after an apparent drowning Sunday morning.

According to a sheriff’s report, officials were called to the scene just after midnight Sunday, after witnesses say they saw the man walk out to the sandbar, go underwater, and then call for help.

When deputies arrived, EMS workers were already on the scene, searching the water, reports say.

Deputies on the scene requested the dive team but the team wasn’t available overnight.

During the commotion with several grieving campers, a dog bit a deputy on the thigh. The deputy was deemed OK by medical personnel. No one was charged for the incident.

The dive team recovered the body around 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

