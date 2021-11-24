Deputies and volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly 600 local home-bound seniors in Mahoning County have a little extra to be thankful for this holiday.

An assembly line of seniors and high school students were filling containers and packing them into boxes Wednesday for delivery, and a team of 60 volunteers and Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies then drove them off for delivery to home-bound residents.

“This is the Thanksgiving we do every year. We really look forward to it,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

This is the 14th year the sheriff’s department, the Austintown Senior Center and a number of local service organizations and businesses teamed up to provide holiday meals to shut-ins.

As you can imagine it takes a lot of planning and logistics.

“It took a lot of time to pull together, but we have the people doing the good work, getting things done,” said Leah Sakacs, a spokesperson for Americorps Seniors.

Besides turkey dinners with all the trimmings, each recipient received a bag of informational pamphlets and other donated items.

“There are people who might not have access to technology or be able to get out of the house to seek out services,” Sakacs said.

Organizers say the driver is given a list of deliveries covering one end of the county to the other. Besides hand-delivering the meals, a number of the deputies pitched in to help with the cooking.

“Our deputies did all the turkeys. We did over 30 turkeys this year. We’ve done that the last couple of years,” Greene said.

Last year, organizers had to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns, and this year, 150 more recipients have been added to the list.