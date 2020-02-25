DePizzo Sausage, Liberty salon dealing with damage after weekend fire

Investigators said the smoker inside was on and full of sausages set to be delivered later that morning, but they don't think that caused the fire

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A fire in Liberty Township damaged not just one but two businesses over the weekend. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused it.

“No trespassing” signs are now posted near the entrances of DePizzo Sausage and Shelly’s Hair and Nails along Churchill Hubbard Road.

“DePizzo’s a big name in the area. Giant Eagle carries their sausage,” said Liberty Fire Department Capt. Cathy Macchione.

The fire created hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, destroying the product inside.

Firefighters rushed to the scene early Sunday morning after someone driving by spotted the smoke.

911 caller: “There’s a building here that’s full of smoke. I don’t know what it is. It looks like it might be a fire but I’m not sure.”

Crews found the fire in between the drop ceiling and roof over DePizzo’s.

Investigators said the smoker inside was on and full of sausages set to be delivered to Giant Eagle later that morning, but they don’t believe that’s what caused the fire.

“Undetermined at this time,” Macchione said. “We’re going to, hopefully, get an answer to that by the end of the week.”