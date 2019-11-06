Department of Education releases list of nominated Youngstown BOE candidates

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is tasked with appointing board members from the list, but that decision is on hold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Education released a list of the nominations for the Youngstown City School Board of Education.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is tasked with appointing board members from the list, although that decision may be on hold, pending court hearings on House Bill 70.

The law calls for a new school board, appointed by the mayor and selected through a nominating panel.

The list of potential appointees include:

Kimberly Benson

Kelan Bilal

Barbara Brothers

James Brown

Maurya Brown

Jolyn Bush

Kenneth Donaldson

Barbara Zban Flinn

George Freeman Jr.

Ruthie D. King

Andrea Mahone

Barbara Lynn Mitchell

Tiffany Patterson

Jan Pentz

Jane Sadinski

Nia Simms

John J. Spivey Jr.

Lois E. Thornton

Harry C. Turner

The status of the school board is up in the air as, at the same time, voters elected four board members. Two of those elected — Tiffany Patterson and Barbara Brothers — were also nominated by the panel.