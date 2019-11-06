Department of Education releases list of nominated Youngstown BOE candidates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Education released a list of the nominations for the Youngstown City School Board of Education.
Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown is tasked with appointing board members from the list, although that decision may be on hold, pending court hearings on House Bill 70.
The law calls for a new school board, appointed by the mayor and selected through a nominating panel.
The list of potential appointees include:
- Kimberly Benson
- Kelan Bilal
- Barbara Brothers
- James Brown
- Maurya Brown
- Jolyn Bush
- Kenneth Donaldson
- Barbara Zban Flinn
- George Freeman Jr.
- Ruthie D. King
- Andrea Mahone
- Barbara Lynn Mitchell
- Tiffany Patterson
- Jan Pentz
- Jane Sadinski
- Nia Simms
- John J. Spivey Jr.
- Lois E. Thornton
- Harry C. Turner
The status of the school board is up in the air as, at the same time, voters elected four board members. Two of those elected — Tiffany Patterson and Barbara Brothers — were also nominated by the panel.