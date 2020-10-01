Department of Aging reminds older adults about importance of immunizations

According to the department, it is especially important with cold and flu season approaching and the ongoing threat of COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Department of Aging stressed the importance of older adults getting their immunizations Thursday, especially with cold and flu season approaching and the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

“Vaccination is one of the most convenient and safest preventive care measures available and is essential throughout an individual’s entire life. Older adults need to keep their vaccinations up to date because immunity from the vaccines can wear off as they age, making them vulnerable to sickness and disease,” said Secretary Robert Torres. “It is especially important for seniors with chronic health conditions, like diabetes, asthma or heart disease to stay up to date on their vaccinations and learn which inoculations are covered by their health care insurance.”

Older adults are advised to get the following immunizations:

Influenza (flu) vaccine – all older adults

Tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccine, or Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine – adults age 65 and older

Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine or PPSV23 – adults age 65 and older

Shingles (Herpes Zoster) vaccination – adults age 60 and older

For more information on vaccines for older adults with chronic health conditions, visit the Department of Aging’s website.