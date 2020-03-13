Dentists asking patients more questions amid coronavirus outbreak

Their screening includes asking if patients have traveled and if they're having any respiratory issues

(WYTV) – Dentists are looking at their patients and asking questions, just like a personal care physician.

Their screening includes asking if patients have traveled and if they’re having any respiratory issues. They are also more frequently wiping down the waiting rooms and common areas in the office.

Dentists get training to deal with infectious diseases and have universal precautions.

The Food and Drug Administration was not aware of any widespread shortages of medical devices, but it had reports of increased demand and supply chain challenges.

“We haven’t failed to get an order yet, but I was notified just today from one of our main suppliers that they are running short, and they are going to tighten how many they distribute to their customers,” said Dentist Richard Ragozine.

It’s important to note, non-disposable items like the dental tools are cleaned and sterilized between patients. Disposable dental tools and needles are never reused.