HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been two months since Braydich Dental in Hubbard launched its 19th annual Smiles for Charity fundraiser.

The fundraiser is to raise money for Mina’s Foster Closet, a local nonprofit organization that focuses on providing items for foster families in the area.

So far the dentistry has raised around $6,000 for the campaign. Its goal is to raise $25,000 in total before the fundraiser ends on June 30.

“Anytime you can help children … I think that’s the most important thing we can do these days,” said Dr. Rudy Braydich. “Children are just being tossed back and forth, different ideas being presented to them all the time. Anytime we can lift a child up, we are lifting the community up in the future.”

Braydich Dental is selling teeth whitening kits, and $100 are going directly to Mina’s Foster closet.