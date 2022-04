HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — East State Street in Hermitage looked a little different Sunday.

Last week, what was what a Denny’s has been demolished and the property has been purchased.

First News has requested the demolition documents to learn who that buyer is.

The property has a “For Lease” sign. According to real estate group Colliers, the property is designated as retail or fast food.

The location sits at the corner of Buhl Farm Drive and East State Street.