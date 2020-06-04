Demonstrators lie on ground as part of peaceful protest in Greenville

They said the demonstration was about people doing the right thing and to love everyone

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Demonstrators laid on the ground for eight minutes in Greenville on Thursday as part of a peaceful demonstration.

It started near the municipal building, then the demonstrators walked along Main Street through the center of town.

They finished with a message in a parking lot, saying it was about people doing the right thing and to love everyone.

“We wanted to show that Greenville can actually be a town that can be peaceful, that can stand with the bigger cities about all the stuff that’s going on right now. We wanted to show them that we can do it in a peaceful way,” said protest organizer Austin Patton.

The group may hold another peaceful demonstration next weekend.