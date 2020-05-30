Demonstration planned in E. Liverpool to honor victims of police brutality

Police Chief John Lane said his department will have extra manpower on hand to keep the peace

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials in East Liverpool are hoping a rally Saturday in their city will remain peaceful and safe.

Members of a group called “River Valley Voices in Action” are planning a demonstration in front of city hall on W. 6th Street beginning at 1 p.m.

Organizers said the event is to honor George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.

Police Chief John Lane said his department will have extra manpower on hand to keep the peace.

“We’re going to probably cordon off the area, so keep everybody safe that’s here. That way, there’s no traffic and…to work with them. I know, obviously, they want to protest and that’s their right. Give them what they’re asking for.”

Police are planning on blocking off W. 6th from Jackson to Market streets.

Lane believes those organizing Saturday’s event are some of the same people who staged protests this month in Lisbon, demonstrating against Ohio’s regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.