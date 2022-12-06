YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of blighted buildings are now set to be torn down in Mahoning County.

Monday, Governor DeWine announced grant money for demolition projects.

As of December 6, Mahoning County has received $6.8 million through the Ohio Building Demotion and Site Revitalization Program.

During this round, about 2,200 vacant structures will be torn down. Almost 500 of them are in the Valley.

The land left behind will pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities, according to Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

“This funding is helping our communities transform forgotten properties into productive spaces that can once again play an important role in growing our economy,” Husted said.

You can find a full list of properties to be demolished here.

The projects will be funded with the Ohio Demolition and Site Revitalization Program set-aside grants announced for each county in July. Thirteen counties will also receive additional program funding totaling $35.3 million to cover expenses in excess of the initial set-aside grants.

In total, the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program will award nearly $150 million in grants for projects across the state. Details on demolition projects in additional counties will be provided in the coming weeks.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.