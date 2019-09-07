Demolition set to start this weekend on Southern Park Mall’s former Sears complex

Friday at the Boardman-based mall, there was a fence surrounding the area once occupied by Sears

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Demolition of the former Sears complex at the Southern Park Mall is ready to begin.

The Mahoning County Building Inspection Department has approved the demolition of both the former Sears building and the adjacent Sears Auto Center.

The Washington Prime Group will hold a ceremony Saturday at 11:30 a.m., marking the start of the demolition. It will also unveil its plans to redevelop the mall.