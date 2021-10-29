Demolition planned for building that housed popular Struthers bars

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A building that has long housed a couple of Struthers’ most popular bars will be demolished.

Struther Mayor Cat Cercone-Miller says the building that most recently housed The Bowery is scheduled to be torn down Saturday but may be delayed a few days because of the rain. The mayor says the “structural integrity of the building is beyond repair.”

It also once housed The Sports Page bar.

It’s on East Midlothian Boulevard and was built in 1910.

In 2017, the site was raided and four residents were arrested as investigators looked into reports of drug-dealing from The Bowery.

The city of Struthers will pay for the demolition and will then try and recoup the money from the owner.