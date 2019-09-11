Demolition of Sears portion of Southern Park Mall will continue through fall

The demolition will not affect people visiting the Boardman mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The company that owns Southern Park Mall in Boardman has released a timeline for the demolition of the former Sears building.

Washington Prime Group expects the store’s demolition to be done by early October. It started on Saturday.

Crews will then start demolishing the former Sears Auto Center, which is expected to start in late October. It should take four to six weeks.

The demolition will not affect people visiting Southern Park Mall.

Washington Prime Group is demolishing the Sears portion of the mall as part of its redevelopment plan.