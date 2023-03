SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – In the middle of downtown Sharon, one of the city’s tallest buildings is being demolished.

A large piece of machinery could be seen Friday evening on a mountain of dirt in front of what was last the Huntington Bank building along the Shenango River. It has been vacant for two years.

Built in 1967, the city of Sharon bought it with plans to tear it down because it had deteriorated to a point where it could not be saved.

The area is now being used as a park.