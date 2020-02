The owners sold it in the late 1970s and it has been closed since the mid-1980s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former neighborhood market that’s been an eyesore along Youngstown’s lower South Avenue for 35 years is now being torn down.

On Monday, demolition crews spent time taking down what was once Gemma’s Market, which opened in the mid-1920s.

The owners sold it in the late 1970s and it has been closed since the mid-1980s.

The building had been on the city’s demolition list for about a year.

There are no plans for the land at this time.