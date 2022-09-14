MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews have begun demolishing the former Schuster’s Steak House building on Brookfield Avenue.

Demolition began Tuesday, and some of the building was down Wednesday morning.

Brookfield Township Trustees said the cost of the demolition and remediation work will be paid for by the Trumbull County Land Bank and county commissioners with their ARP funding.

Trustees said during their meeting last month that the Land Bank will likely hold on to the property for some time, and it will likely be fenced in.

The building has been vacant for years.

