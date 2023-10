NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparations are underway to begin demolishing two long-vacant buildings in downtown Niles.

Construction fencing now surrounds the two buildings on South Main Street.

Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz said asbestos abatement is underway, with demolition expected to begin in a few weeks.

The demolitions were made possible under the state’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program.