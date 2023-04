BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An update on how the demolition is going at the former Boardman Market Street Elementary School.

It has been two weeks since the groundbreaking of the demolition.

The site will be home to the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park. A plan that is supposed to solve the flooding issue in the township.

Jason Loree with the township says everything is going smoothly.

Once everything is cleared out, the project will enter the design phase.