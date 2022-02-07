Demolishment of Pittsburgh bridge begins

A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter. (Greg Barnhisel via AP)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKBN) – The process to demolish Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh is now underway.

The city announced Friday that PennDOT has selected Swank Construction to handle the job.

Ten people were injured when the bridge collapsed on the morning of January 28th.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Governor Tom Wolf said $25.3 million in federal funding has been set aside for the bridge.

PennDOT said if there are any leftover funds, that money would be allocated to other bridge projects in the state.