Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke coming to Kent State

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke answers a question Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KENT, Ohio (WYTV) – Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will be coming to Kent State University next week.

The Democrat will be speaking on campus September 25.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Risman Plaza.

Most recently, O’Rourke made news for a memorable line during a presidential debate: “Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”

He has endorsed a mandatory federal buyback of assault weapons since a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in his native El Paso, killing 22 people.