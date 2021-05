YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The results are in for the race for Youngstown City Council president in the Democratic write-in.

Thomas Hetrick defeated incumbent DeMaine Kitchen. Hetrick had 49 percent of the vote with 1,347 votes while Kitchen had 39 percent with 1,092.

Lee David Pupio had 3 percent of the vote with 92 votes.

With 7 percent, 205 votes were not assigned.

Two independents are running in November so the seat is not Hetrick’s yet.