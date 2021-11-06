Democratic challenger criticizes Tim Ryan’s choice not to debate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman who wants to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator is criticizing Valley Congressman Tim Ryan for refusing to schedule debates.

Columbus attorney Morgan Harper is running against Ryan in next spring’s Democrat primary. She said with big Republican wins this week around the country, the candidates need to be debating each other now.

“The Republicans are out there, they are dominating, and we can’t just wait and hope for the best, come spring 2022. We need to be moving furiously to get in front of people, to share what our vision is and why they should be voting for us,” she said,

Harper has challenged Ryan to six debates, but his campaign says they’re focused on collecting signatures to get on the ballot and building grassroots support.