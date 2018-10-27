Local News

Democrat makes stop in Sharon prior to election

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is up for re-election

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 12:48 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 12:48 PM EDT

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) - Democrats running for office in Pennsylvania made a pit stop in Sharon Saturday.

This was part of their get out and vote bus tour before the election.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is up for re-election.

He spoke at the Mercer County Democratic Headquarters this morning.

He says -- regardless of party -- just get out and vote.

"That's the basic fundamental right [and] responsibility of citizenship -- voting."

We reached out to the Republican Party of Pennsylvania but did not hear back on what they're doing this weekend ahead of the vote.

Stick with us for the latest coverage of the 2018 campaign.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center