Democrat makes stop in Sharon prior to election

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) - Democrats running for office in Pennsylvania made a pit stop in Sharon Saturday.

This was part of their get out and vote bus tour before the election.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is up for re-election.

He spoke at the Mercer County Democratic Headquarters this morning.

He says -- regardless of party -- just get out and vote.

"That's the basic fundamental right [and] responsibility of citizenship -- voting."

We reached out to the Republican Party of Pennsylvania but did not hear back on what they're doing this weekend ahead of the vote.

