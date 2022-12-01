YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Democrat Party now has a list of nine names to consider in replacing former Youngstown council member Lauren McNally.
The seat became open after McNally won the November election for the 59th district in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Nine people have applied to replace McNally as 5th Ward councilperson.
The Mahoning County Democratic Party’s central committee members from the 5th ward will meet Jan. 7 to vote on a replacement.
The list of candidates includes:
- Brandon Kovach, founder and chief financial officer of the Kovach Companies
- Carie Watson, a teacher and literacy coach at Youngstown Community School
- Cynthia McWilson, a nurse for the Centers for Dialysis Care
- Pat Kelly, security chief for the Youngstown school district
- David Hight, class supervisor at Mahoning County High School
- Terry Grenga, an attorney who used to be a Youngstown assistant law director
- Richard Yaslik, parts manager at Kufleitner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Emmett Warren Jr., a wastewater treatment plant operator at the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office and the owner of rental properties in the city
- Paul Dahman, service and support administrator for the Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities