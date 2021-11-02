Demo crews bring down former Boardman restaurant

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN0 – The demolition of Nicolinni’s Ristorante in Boardman has officially begun.

ProQuality Demolition was on the property Tuesday with trucks and a crane. They started at the rear of the building just a little before 10 a.m.

The announcement about the restaurant closing came back in July and an auction was held in September for the furniture inside.

A zoning official said Swenson’s has applied to build on the site. They specialize in burgers and shakes.

The demolition will continue Wednesday.