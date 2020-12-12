Demand moves food drive to bigger location in Liberty

The organizations aimed to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Second Harvest Food Bank and the Arab American Community Center co-organized a food drive Saturday.

Volunteers said the groups arrived with enough food for at least 650 families.

The organizations aimed to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They had previously used the Arab American Community Center but saw demand was too high to fit in that parking lot.

Instead, they worked with the Liberty Youth Recreation and Impact Center to hold the food drive there.

“We’re all pretty much born and raised here, grew up in this community. We kind of remember Liberty and Youngstown in its heyday, and to kind of see what everyone’s going through right now and to have even the smallest impact through something like this is huge for us to give back to the community,” said volunteer Suhad Adhadi.

“As you know, I mean, you can see the cars, we’re definitely in need because of the pandemic going on. I mean, we started this back last year, when the pandemic was just starting, and it’s been growing and growing just because of the need of the community,” said Salam Picard, of the Arab American Community Center.

The organizations plan to collaborate on similar events again in the spring.