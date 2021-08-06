Delta variant makes up majority of COVID cases at Cleveland Clinic

(WKBN) – The Delta variant of COVID-19 makes up nearly all new COVID cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the Cleveland Clinic, 80% of positive COVID cases are the Delta variant.

Cleveland Clinic doctors said what you did before will work again to slow its spread, such as washing your hands and social distancing.

The next variant has already been identified and is being watched closely.

“Lambda is in South America. People are concerned about that one. There’s a whole lot of emerging variants that are of interest, or concern or on the watch list,” Dr. Daniel Rhoads said. “There’s lots of variants around but over time, biology proves the winner and we see which one emerges as the predominant variant.”

The Delta variant was first detected in the U.S. in March and is estimated to be twice as transmissible than previous variants.