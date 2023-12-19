CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- According to a press release by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Herold’s Salads of Cleveland is recalling assorted deli salads packaged in various sizes out of an abundance of caution.

The recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination concerns.

The press release states that some products were sold in Niles and Newton Falls.

The FDA said that there have been no reported illnesses or adverse health effects reported to date, however, Herolds Salads Inc. is proactively recalling specific batches to which this risk applies.

The FDA said that the following products should be disposed of immediately (label examples are included):

Southern Potato Salad Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024

Original Potato Salad Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024

Original Potato Salad with Egg Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024

Rotini Garden Medley Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024

Greek Orzo Best Before: 1/14/2024

Black Bean and Corn Salsa Best Before: 01/14/2024

Fireland Deli Potato Salad Best Before: 01/26/2024

Amish Macaroni Salad Best Before: 01/17/2024

Amish Potato Salad Best Before: 01/17/2024

Original Macaroni Salad Best Before: 01/14/2024-1/16/2024

Poppyseed Pasta Salad Best Before: 1/6/2024

Amish Wedding Rotini Garden Medley Best Before: 01/14/2024

Amish Wedding Potato Salad Best Before: 1/24/2024

Amish Wedding Macaroni Salad Best Before: 1/19/2024

Amish Wedding Diced Cucumber Salad Best Before: 01/23/2024

Amish Macaroni Salad (Dutch Valley) Best Before: 1/19/2024

Amish Potato Salad (Dutch Valley) Best Before: 1/19/2024

The product may have been repackaged in a variety of sizes depending on the location of purchase. Please ask your local point of purchase if the product purchased falls within this recall. The products were available at the following locations in Ohio:

Lake Road Market, 20267 Lake Rd., Rocky River

Krieger’s Ranch Market, 615 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls

Shop N Save, 37 Ridge Rd, Newton Falls

Tost, 13427 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Tost, 2341 Scranton Rd, Cleveland

Chuppa’s Market Place, 5640 Pearl Road, Parma

Mike’s Market, 9189 Chillicothe Rd, Kirtland

Rego’s, 19600 W 130th St, Strongsville

Dave’s Market, 1929 E. 61st Street, Cleveland

Dave’s Market, 871 E. Exchange St., Akron

Dave’s Market, 4948 Turney Rd., Garfield Heights

Dave’s Market, 22501 Shore Center Dr., Euclid

Dave’s Market, 16820 Harvard Ave., Cleveland

Dave’s Market, 3628 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland Heights

Dave’s Market, 5100 Wilson Mills Rd., Richmond Heights

Dave’s Market, 3565 Ridge Road, Cleveland

Farmhouse Foods, 20524 Southgate Park Blvd., Bedford

Bums, 7771 Broadway Ave., Cleveland

Verdi’s Italian Market, 8720 Mentor Ave., Mentor

Postiy’s Meats, 3819 Columbus Rd., Canton

Pressler Meats, 2553 Pressler Rd., Akron

Macali’s Giant Eagle, 48 Vienna Ave., Niles

Edinburgh Corner Store, 6792 Tallmadge Rd., Rootstown

Brownhelm Country Market, 1605 North Ridge Rd., Vermilion

Steve Polansky Meats, 6703 Dewey Rd., Amherst

Augie’s Pizza, 14084 State Rd., North Royalton

Vermillion Market, 2901 Liberty Ave., Vermillion

Lucky’s Market, 7596 Fredle Dr., Concord

Raddell’s Sausage, 478 E. 152nd St., Cleaveland

Mentor Family Foods, 7294 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor

Rego Brother’s Market, 19600 W. 130th St., Strongsville

Miller’s Grocery, 711 Wooster St., Lodi

Miller’s Grocery, 1617 Claremont Ave., Ashland

IGA, 220 N. Main St., Rittman

Heffelfinger Meats, 469 County Road 30A, Jeromesville

Albert’s, 460 Main St., Grafton

Fresh Deli, 5 East Caston Rd., Akron

Roots Poultry, 3721 W. State St., Fremont

Herolds Salads Inc, 17512 Miles Ave., Cleveland

The FDA states that Listeria Monocytogenes is commonly known for causing fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea and may also lead to stillbirth in severe cases. People exhibiting any of these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

People who have the affected product are asked to either dispose of the product or return it to Herold’s Salads Inc. For more information or assistance, please contact 216-991-7500.