Expect delays on State Route 7 between State Route 14 and Metz Road

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a traffic alert for those driving through Columbiana.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation will be replacing a bridge in the area.

One lane will stay open with temporary traffic signals.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of June.