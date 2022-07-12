WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins works to file a motion to set an execution date for convicted killer Danny Lee Hill, another motion has been filed trying to delay it.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruled late last month that they will not hear Hill’s case. Six of the nine justices denied Hill’s petition for a “writ of certiorari,” meaning the U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold the death penalty remains in effect.

On July 8, the Federal Public Defender’s Office filed a motion for reconsideration in the case, again bringing up Hill’s mental capacity when he murdered 15-year-old Raymond Fife in 1985.

Watkins said the motion is a tactic to delay Hill’s execution, which has been delayed for 37 years.

Watkins said that Senior Assistant Ohio Attorney General Stephen Maher has been appointed as a special prosecutor at his request to help draft a reply to the motion to reconsider Hill’s case. He will also oversee any other post conviction proceedings as well, Watkins said.

Maher was chosen because he has worked on the Hill case for over 20 years.

Nadine Grimely contributed to this report.