YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge Monday agreed to modify bond for a brother and sister accused of a 2021 shooting death on the West Side.

Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court set bond for Marquez Thomas, 26, charged with aggravated murder and three counts of felonious assault, at $75,000.

Bond for his sister C’Mone Thomas, who faces complicity charges, was set at $125,000.

Thomas’ bond is higher because she had a warrant for her arrest for several months before turning herself in, Judge Durkin said.

The two were being held without bail following a bond hearing for both last May.

Judge Durkin made his decision at the end of a hearing that turned testy after defense attorneys argued for sanctions following a ruling last week by Judge Durkin that prosecutors failed to turn over a bill of particulars, a witness list with criminal records attached of witnesses and what is called an intent to use evidence.

The trial for both was to begin Monday, but because the judge ruled that the items were not turned over, both trials were pushed back to October.

Defense attorneys Lynn Maro, representing Marquez Thomas; and Tony Meranto, representing his sister; both asked the judge to allow their clients to be given bail. They each said their clients have no criminal record and have strong family ties to the community.

In the hearing last May, Judge Durkin denied them both bond because he said they presented a risk to the community and also because the evidence against them was strong.

But on Monday, Meranto and Maro both cast doubt on that evidence, saying that video and ballistic evidence in the case against both defendants is weak.

Marquez Thomas is accused of killing Joseph Addison, 42, early Dec. 27, 2021, at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex and wounding three other people. His sister is accused of giving him the gun used in the shootings.

Police have refused to comment on a motive in the case.

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta said the two defense attorneys presented no new evidence to change Judge Durkin’s previous ruling and that both defendants should be held in jail without bond.

He said the video evidence is strong and statements from both defendants place them at the scene of the crime.

“It’s really not that complex of a case,” Brevetta said.

Brevetta then addressed the sanctions issues, saying that defense attorneys should have been able to determine trial strategy and witnesses from documents and evidence already turned over to them. He said he would have provided the other documents if asked.

Prosecutors did turn those documents over last week after Judge Durkin’s ruling.

Maro, however, said that state rules, as well as the constitution, require that the documents should have been turned over much sooner. Speaking loudly and at times impassioned, she said she had filed several motions for the documents but never got them.

Maro, who is running as a Republican for prosecutor against current Prosecutor Gina DeGenova, said politics had nothing to do with her feelings.

“This isn’t politics,” she said. “This is two people whose lives are on the line.”

Meranto accused Brevetta of being “flippant.”

“The arrogance of Mr. Brevetta on these issues says it all,” Meranto said.

Brevetta said he was not being flippant. He said defense attorneys could have had the materials they wanted within minutes if they had called him. He also said he cared for the defendants’ rights, and he had to clear a high hurdle after the state supreme court set new guidelines last year to deny people bond.

Judge Durkin said that a state supreme court ruling in December makes clear that the materials sought by Meranto and Maro must be provided to defense attorneys immediately.

However, local rules allow for the less strict use of those guidelines, which was upheld in an opinion by the 7th District Court of Appeals, Judge Durkin said.

The judge did not make a ruling on the motion by the defense for sanctions. Both sides must still brief their responses.

As for bond, Judge Durkin said Monday he believes defense attorneys presented new evidence that shows that the case against the defendants is not as airtight as first thought, which was why he granted a motion to modify the bonds.

If either defendant posts bond, they must also be under electronic house arrest, and they are allowed no contact with the victims, witnesses or other defendants.