YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people charged with stealing guns from a Braceville sporting goods store were sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

Daquante Kimbrough, 25 and Jalen McCall, 18, were each sentenced to 18 months by U.S. Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a count of theft of firearms from a federal firearm licensee.

A fourth defendant, Yaniya Hill, no age given, was also sentenced on the same charge but the sentence has yet to be entered into online court records.

A fourth defendant, Brendon Nichols 28, received a two-year sentence last week from Judge Brennan.

McCall pleaded guilty July 14, and Kimbrough pleaded guilty July 25. Hill also pleaded guilty July 25.

The four were indicted by a federal grand jury for the March 6 theft of 34 guns from Rattlesnake Sporting Goods in Braceville.

Ten of the guns were found in a Boardman home where Nichols was arrested on March 6 after a brief standoff.

Authorities said they found some of the stolen guns in McCall’s Campbell home.

When questioned, Nichols told investigators where he put the guns in his home. He also told them he went to the store March 5 with a co-defendant, Daquante Kimbrough, 25, and two other people not named, then went back early March 6 after he had been drinking.

Nichols said he tried to grab all the guns he liked when he visited the store the day before, the criminal complaint in his case said.

All four were also ordered to pay $9,579 restitution.

A request for restitution filed last week with the court said that of the 34 guns taken, 24 have been found so far, with 20 of them found in the early stages of the investigation. The other four were found as the case has been pending in Youngstown, Lordstown, Columbus and Trumbull County, the request said.

The store will receive the guns back once the case is closed except for the gun found in Youngstown, which was outside and exposed for 30 days and can no longer be sold even as a used firearm, the request said.