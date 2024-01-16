WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge ordered that a man charged in a fatal crash continue to be held without bond while he awaits trial.

The trial of Joseph Yuran, 55, of Sharpsville, Pa., is set for February 5. Yuran faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI for the crash Nov. 17 in Southington.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 422 and state Route 305.

A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol states Tyler Richmond, 23, was driving southeast on US-422 when a pickup truck driven by Yuran heading westbound on state Route 305 failed to stop and hit Richmond.

Richmond died on the scene.

Judge Ronald Rice ordered that Yuran be held without bond since he “poses a substantial risk for serious harm” to the public.

He had been ordered not to drink alcohol as part of his bond in a previous OVI offense in Jefferson, Pa., a case that is still pending in Mercer County. Investigators say Yuran had been drinking prior to the fatal crash in Southington.

Yuran is a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

