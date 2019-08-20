Defendant pleads not guilty to trying to rob Liberty bank

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man facing federal charges in connection with an attempted bank robbery and shooting in Liberty Township appeared in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.

Standing in front of Judge Andrew Logan, 23-year-old Dabraylin Hawkins entered a not guilty plea to charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

His bond was set at $1 million.

Prosecutors say Hawkins walked into the Home Savings on Belmont Avenue on July 25 and shot into the ceiling before pointing his weapon at a uniformed police officer. They say he exchanged gunfire with the officer, but only Hawkins was hurt.

“We’re gonna back our officers. If you shoot at one of our officers, you attempt to harm or hurt one of our officers, Trumbull County is going to make sure that you are prosecuted,” said Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

Wildman says regardless of what happens to the case in federal court, they will continue moving forward with it in Trumbull County.

Hawkins is due back in court next month.