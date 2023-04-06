WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A defendant charged in a Warren murder over the weekend could face the death penalty, if convicted.

Kashaun Williams, 29, has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder with firearm specifications, attempted murder with a firearm specification, felonious assault, kidnapping with a firearm specification, aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and assault on a police officer.

Police identified Williams as the suspect who they say killed 34-year-old James Chapman in the 600 block of Lener Ave. SW on Sunday morning. A woman with a gunshot wound was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment at 1:30 p.m. today before Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice.