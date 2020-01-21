Defendant in Braking Point case sentenced to probation

U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson sentenced Thomas Bailey to two years of probation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — One of the six defendants in the Braking Point fraud case was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio sentenced Thomas Bailey to two years of probation, with the provision that Bailey perform community service for the first six months of that probation.

Bailey was a doctor at the former recovery clinic that was shut down after a federal investigator uncovered fraud.

Prosecutors said the facility billed Medicaid for services that weren’t provided, weren’t medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

Other defendants are being sentenced this week including Braking Point founder Ryan Sheridan.